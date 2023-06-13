Plan to relocate factories to industrial estates on track

“We want to see entrepreneurs move their manufacturing bases to industrial zones, be they the industrial estates under the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) or the industrial parks under the Department of Industrial Works,” Nattapol Rangsitpol, the Industry Ministry’s permanent secretary, said on Monday.

“Not only will entrepreneurs will be able to conduct their businesses more conveniently, but the environmental impacts will also be reduced as well, thanks to the standardised infrastructure and regulating mechanisms already implemented at these industrial zones,” he added.

Nattapol said certified industrial estates and industrial parks are required have efficient systems for treatment of industrial wastes and emissions in order to minimise the environmental impacts on surrounding communities, especially the PM2.5 air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Nattapol said that to attract manufacturers to industrial zones, the ministry will provide perks such as tax benefits to business operators, as well as vocational training to locals from surrounding communities to ensure that factories will always have a supply of manpower.