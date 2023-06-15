Wide reach of the RCEP boosting exports

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is promoting the use of the RCEP to create opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to penetrate the global market.

The RCEP, which was established in 2020, and which the Philippines joined on June 2 last year, is fully enforced in 15 member countries, covering over 30% of global population and GDP, he said. Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand make up the membership.