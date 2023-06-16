Bank of Thailand raises growth forecasts following tourism boom

It said the number of foreign tourists could hit 29 million this year and 35.5 million next year.

The rising number of tourists, which exceeds previous targets, as well as the policies of the next government could lead to greater economic growth, said Sakkapop Panyanukul, director of the economic and policy department of BOT.

A recovery in the labour market and increased consumer confidence and consumption, Sakkapop said.

He cautioned, however, that there was still a chance that the global economic downturn and political unrest would affect Thailand.

Thai exports could fall by 0.1% this year due to a slowing global economy, but exports are expected to increase by 3.6% by 2024, he said.