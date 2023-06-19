Investment outlook in EEC promising pending new govt

He highlighted the benefits and stressed that there were no signs of investors relocating their production bases. The formation of a new government has yet to be concluded as it awaits the confirmation of Members of Parliament (MPs) by the Election Commission (EC), along with the selection of the Speaker of the House of Representatives before proceeding to the Prime Ministerial selection process, which involves voting by members of the Senate. Business leaders have expressed concerns at the slow progress in forming a government, saying it could affect investor confidence.

Foreign business investments in Thailand are currently on a positive trajectory, particularly in the EEC, despite the ongoing government transition, Chula said.

Investor groups interested in discussing and inquiring about investments are primarily from Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. These investors are inclined to make investment decisions in industries with clear growth potential, such as the medical and pharmaceutical industries, Chula added.

However, he noted that there have been some delays in investment decisions in industries like electric vehicles and electronics as investors wait to see if the new government will introduce additional support measures for target industries.

Despite the ongoing government transition, Thailand is considered an appealing investment destination due to its clear target industries and the EEC's readiness to support investment. It is among the top five countries for investment opportunities, Chula said.