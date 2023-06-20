Thailand can feed growing global appetite for future food: Commerce Ministry

Ministry permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano urged Thai food businesses to accelerate innovation to produce plant and insect-based proteins and other sustainable foods of the future.

As the “Kitchen of the World”, Thailand could innovate with its vast store of domestic ingredients to create products that boost global food security at a time of shortages, he added.

Future food innovations are now trending as consumers worldwide want more variety in what they eat, he said.

Future food is among the country's 10 S-Curve or new industries aimed at creating a green and sustainable economy.