Transport Ministry to seek new Cabinet’s nod for 3 Red Line extensions

The source said the Transport Ministry was asked by the Finance Ministry to explain its budget to the Finance Ministry before the project is submitted to the Cabinet for deliberation.

If approved, the project’s bidding would be held in the first quarter of next year and construction would be completed in three years.

The third extension is an 8.84km railway from Rangsit to Thammasat’s Rangsit campus. It will require a budget of 6.468 billion baht. Railway construction will cost 4.055 billion baht and the system installation cost will be 2.004 billion baht.

The source said the ministry had submitted the project to the Cabinet but it was not approved before House dissolution so it was withdrawn.

The project will be sent to the new Cabinet for approval in October. If approved, its bidding will be held in the first quarter next year and construction will take three years, the source said.