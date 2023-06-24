Thai durian exports to China soar in 2023, boosted by improved transportation

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the Prime Minister for Political Affair and government spokesperson, said that Thailand had exported over 0.47 million tons of fresh durian during the first five months of 2023. This is due to its continuous popularity among Chinese consumers and the faster transportation route to China.

Currently, more than 150,000 Thai durians are being transported to China via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, reducing the travel time to just four days compared to the previous 8-10 days via the sea-road route. This new transport option has not only helped reduce the cost of Thai fruits, but also minimised damage during transportation.

In 2022, Thailand's export of fresh durians were worth more than 1.1 billion baht, the highest value of durian exports in 30 years. The achievement is attributed mainly to the improved transportation, more efficiency in handling the Covid-19 pandemic by China, the superior taste of Thai durians, and stringent quality control measures.

Anucha added that "The Thai government is urging relevant agencies to prioritise the quality standards of durians throughout the supply chain."

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, China remains the largest export market for Thai durian, accounting for over 96% of the total export volume in the previous year.

In 2022, Thailand was among the top exporters of fruits to China, which generated over US$4.9 billion (approximately 1.72 billion baht) in revenue, a 3.72% increase over the previous year.