Plan to eradicate poverty launched

Besides proposing the programme to the new government, the PMUA will also propose a five-point plan to help tackle poverty in Thailand sustainably. They are:

1. Using the framework of the Poverty Eradication and Life Cycle Development Centre to create policy- and area-based cooperation to tackle poverty, with a focus on increasing participation from communities, civil society, and higher education institutes.

2. Establishing local units to drive poverty policies by working closely with the communities and local administrative organisations.

3. Prioritising state benefits to people at the lowest level of the poverty scale, as well as updating the database of the state welfare card scheme to include poor people who were previously overlooked or excluded from the system.

4. Establishing a database of area-based poverty targets to ensure efficient policy implementation and effective result monitoring.

5. Creating a value chain for each target area and incorporating poor people into it to create sustainable income while supporting local enterprises.

Kitti concluded that tackling poverty in target areas should receive highest priority as Thais are suffering from increasing household debts of 15 trillion baht, or 87% of GDP. He said the estimated economic expansion of 3.6% in 2023 would not help much if poor people have to spend most of their earnings to pay off debts.