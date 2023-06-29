Construction of high-speed railway linking three airports delayed by a year: EEC

EEC chief Jula Sukmanop said Asia Era One Co Ltd, the concessionaire of the Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao high-speed railway, could not begin construction this year as it was still awaiting an approval of investment privileges from the Board of Investment.

Jula said the construction would take four years and if it started next year, the high-speed railway would begin operations in 2028, a year behind schedule.

Jula said Asia Era One blamed the delay on government agencies for failing to facilitate construction. The company has called on the government to amend the 50-year public-private partnership contract to minimise delays.