Oil Fuel Fund’s losses decline by more than half in six months, director says

Wisak said that on December 25 of last year the fund was 123.155 billion baht in the red, but as of June 25 its losses had fallen to 57.884 billion baht.

He said that the losses from subsidies last year comprised 44.113 for LPG subsidies and 79.042 billion for oil subsidies. They fell to 45.975 billion baht for LPG subsidies and 11.909 billion baht for oil subsidies in June, he added.

Wisak said the fund’s losses surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up the global price of oil, explaining that the fund had to increase subsidies for diesel to keep it below 35 baht per litre.