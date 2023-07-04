Investors still spending on industrial estates in Thailand: IEAT

Veeris said currently investors from Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Europe, the US and Saudi Arabia have shown interest, mostly in industries related to EVs, electronics and semiconductors.

“In the roadshow held in Japan between June 26 and 29, investors appeared confident that Thailand’s political situation will not affect their investments,” Veeris said.

“New investors are still interested because of several factors such as availability of lots, readiness and other benefits. Most importantly, Thailand has clear policies on the environment,” he added.

International tensions and global sustainability trends rather than local politics are the catalysts driving many companies to adjust their supply chains. Many have had to look for new, non-conflicting investment sources and places that are conducive to long-term investment and support green investments.

Some investors, however, are choosing to hold off on investments while they gauge Thailand’s political situation.

During IEAT’s roadshow in Japan, investors were mainly interested in Thailand’s green energy policy as they prioritise the use of clean energy in manufacturing. IEAT has policies to produce solar energy in industrial estates under its jurisdiction.