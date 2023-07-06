'Smooth government formation key to bring investments into Thailand'

He urged all eight coalition parties to reach a compromise in order to find the "proper" solution that provides a common stand in which no one wins or loses.

"They [coalition parties] should be aware that no party has a clear majority. Therefore, none of the two main parties can get everything they want. They must determine what is the best option for them as well as the nation," Kobsak noted.

The remarks came as Thailand prepares to appoint Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, as the country's new prime minister on July 13.

Given the prolonged deliberations between the two parties on the House speaker and deputies, Kobsak was concerned that the vote to confirm Pita as prime minister could follow a similar path.

The parties may take their time talking until the last minute before reaching an agreement, he said.

In addition, he noted that this ambiguous scenario would cause Thai and foreign investors, both individual and institutional, to pause investments.

According to the June 2023 Fetco Investor Confidence Index (Fetco ICI), while the new government formation following the elections is the most supportive factor to boost investor confidence, the issue is also of the greatest concern due to the uncertainties.