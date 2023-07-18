Oil Fuel Fund to be used to maintain diesel retail price at 32 baht per litre

The office director, Wisak Watanasap, said the Fuel Fund executive committee on Tuesday approved the use of the fund mechanism to maintain the diesel price at the current rate.

Last week, the outgoing Cabinet resolved not to extend the diesel excise cut of 5 baht per litre, saying the matter must first be deliberated on by the next government.

During the past two years, the Prayut Chan-o-cha government has been subsidising the retail price of diesel oil through a 5-baht cut in excise tax and through subsides from the Oil Fuel Fund to hold the retail price at no more than 35 baht per litre.