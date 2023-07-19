First meeting on Thailand-EU free trade to be held in September

The meeting aims to discuss preparations for the FTA negotiations, she said.

The negotiations will be held three times, Auramon said, adding more meetings could be held if necessary.

She explained that 19 negotiation teams have been set up based on factors, such as trade, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, trade remedies, and technical trade barriers.

The EU will host the first meeting in Brussels, while Thailand will host the next in Bangkok in January next year. The third round would again return to Brussels in June next year.