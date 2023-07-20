Measures to curb household debt to come into effect in Jan 2024

As of the first quarter of this year, household debt stood at 16 trillion baht, accounting for 90.6% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The BOT reported that the number of accounts and the total amount of overdue debts exceeding 90 days resulting from the impact of Covid-19 have gradually decreased from their peak in October 2021 due to the acceleration of specialised financial institution debt restructuring.

Sethaput said the trend of household debt indicates a gradual rise in non-performing loans (NPLs), but he believed this would not cause an NPL cliff, a situation where a lot of debt defaults occur in a very short time, forming a ”cliff” of non-performing loans.

“Financial measures and long-term debt restructuring will help prevent borrowers from slipping into NPLs too fast,” he said.

He added that special-mention loans (those overdue for more than one month but not more than three months), have a low chance of becoming NPLs, especially auto loans (12% chance) and home loans (22% chance).

“On the other hand, these special-mention (SM) loans have more than 30% chance of becoming regular loans and leaving the SM status,” he added.