EEC development plan unveiled at public hearing

The EEC comprises the three eastern provinces of Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao. It is considered one of Thailand’s most prominent economic and industrial zones.

More than 200 representatives from the public and the private sector, as well as international organisations, attended the hearing. They took turns asking questions and making suggestions about the plan which will be implemented from 2023 to 2027. It is the second phase of the EEC development under Thailand’s 20-year National Strategy (2017-2036).

EEC Office secretary general Chula Sukmanop said the public hearing focused on the potential of the five-year plan in complementing the government’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and how to make the EEC area ready for economic, social, and environmental change over the next five years.

Chula estimated that the EEC will attract 2.2 trillion baht of investment during its second phase, which will help further improve the infrastructure and quality of life of local people.

The EEC Office will use all suggestions made at the hearing as guidelines to further improve the development plan, and expects to present it to the ECC Office’s board of directors for approval by September.