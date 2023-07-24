Saraburi farmers to get lessons on smart farming to boost income

In a recent interview Noppadol Thamwiwat, research chief at the Saraburi City Development Co Ltd, said the so-called Saraburi Food Valley project is being developed by his company with support from the Program Management Unit on Area-Based Development (PMUA) and the provincial administration.

PMUA comes under the Office of the National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO).

The NXPO is an autonomous public agency affiliated with the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry.

Noppadol said the project is now in its initial stage before a concrete action plan can be drafted on what to do in the future.