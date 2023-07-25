Construction deal for section of high-speed railway signed

The contract signing between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the ITD-CREC No.10 joint venture took place on July 19, said ITD secretary Worawut Hiranyapaisansakul.

The joint venture, which comprises Italian-Thai Development and China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group, won the contract for construction project no. 3-1, covering the Kaeng Khoi - Klang Dong and Pang Asoke - Bandai Ma sections.

Worawut said the project includes the construction of a railway structure for a distance of 30.21 kilometres, about 20 km of which are elevated tracks, and nine buildings to support the electric railway system.

The project also covers the relocation of existing stations, the building of railway crossing bridges, road landscaping, and other related works.

The construction would take around 1,080 days, he added.

The 3-1 project is part of the 50.63-billion-baht megaproject for joint development of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway phase 1 that commenced in 2020 by SRT, China Railway International, and China Railway Design Corporation.

Phase 1 includes the high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima province for a distance of 253 km. Six stations have been planned, namely Bang Sue, Don Mueang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima.