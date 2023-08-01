CP-led consortium needs BOI certification before work on railway linking 3 airports can kick off

Also, the source said, an oil pipeline was being relocated to get the section from Phya Thai to Bang Sue ready to be handed over to the contractor.

According to the source, the construction of the high-speed railway linking the three airports will be divided into four sections:

• Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao: Construction can begin as soon as Asia Era One receives the BOI certificate and the contract has been amended. Earlier, the State Railway of Thailand said it would amend the contract to allow Asia Era One to receive proper compensation due to a lower-than-expected number of people using the Airport Rail Link.

• Suvarnabhumi-Phya Thai section: This section is the current Airport Rail Link and is being operated and maintained by Asia Era One.

• Phya Thai-Bang Sue section: Under the process of land expropriation and relocation of infrastructure, such as water pipes. The construction of this section is expected to begin next year.

• Bang Sue-Don Mueang section: Asia Era One will build this section alongside the Sino-Thai high-speed railway project. For this, the contract will need to be amended and sent for Cabinet approval.