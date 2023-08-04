Smart and green tech essential for enhancing Thai logistics

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) director general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the logistics industry is one of the emerging industries that the Thai government hopes will help drive the country’s development and is already included in the 20-year National Strategy and 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan.

The government is working on developing infrastructure, enhancing entrepreneurs’ potential, and creating a logistics network to boost the country's competitiveness, which will be needed if the country is to climb up the performance rankings. Earlier this year, the World Bank ranked Thailand’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) at 34th among 139 countries worldwide, two ranks lower than its 32nd spot in 2018.

"In Asean, Thailand is ranked in third place behind Singapore and Malaysia," he added.