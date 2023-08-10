BOI to propose ‘Thailand’s Next Step’ plan to new government

The plan, dubbed “Thailand’s Next Step” will prioritise bio-circular-green (BCG) businesses, electric vehicles (EV), smart electronics, digital, and creative industries, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI, said this week.

He said “Thailand’s Next Step” will feature non-tax privileges to promote the building of an ecosystem and infrastructure that facilitate investment in Thailand, while the BOI office will also organise roadshow activities overseas to attract potential investors from China, Japan, the United States, and more.

The goal of “Thailand’s Next Step” is to make the country a hub for international businesses and skills with strong supply chains, especially in smart and sustainable industries, he said.

Meanwhile, the BOI will promote area-specific investment under the global minimum tax rate to reduce reliance on tax privilege measures, he added.