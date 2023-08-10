THAI hopes to exit rehabilitation plan in Q3 next year, expects THB20 bn earnings

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri told Thansettakij that THAI and its Thai Smiles subsidiary had seen improved business performance during the first five months of this year and have had up to 82.2% cabin factor at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport compared to other airlines.

Chai added that THAI has also been progressing well in its rehabilitation plan as well as the plan to convert debt to equity and to dissolve Thai Smiles and restructure the entire organisation.

With all of these positive signs in business operations and progress in rehabilitation, Chai said he was confident the national flag carrier would be able to exit rehabilitation by the third quarter of next year.