Credit-card operators reckon raising interest ceiling to 18% only way to survive

Atis Ruchirawat, the club’s chairman and managing director at General Card Service Co, said on Sunday that the 16% interest rate ceiling may make it difficult for operators to cover their expenses due to the Bank of Thailand’s rising policy rates.

Currently, credit-card operators can charge their clients no more than 16% per annum for deferred payments.

The club, which is under the Thai Banker’s Association, will seek to discuss the option of raising the ceiling rate in the second half of this year with BOT.