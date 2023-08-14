Thailand hosts Limec meeting, eyes inviting China, India as ‘special’ members

The Luang Prabang-Indochina-Mawlamyine Economic Corridor (Limec) meeting was hosted by Thailand in Phitsanulok’s Muang district on Monday morning. The meeting, held at Topland Hotel, was chaired by deputy provincial governor Wathit Panyakhom.

Attending were government representatives from Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, Mon and Kareni states as well as representatives of relevant government agencies and the private sector from respective countries.

Limec is a proposed economic corridor that would link the cities of Luang Prabang and Xayaburi in Laos, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai and Uttaradit in Thailand, and Tachileik and Mawlamyine in Myanmar. The corridor will be around 1,500 kilometres long and will pass through some of the most important economic and cultural centres in the Greater Mekong Subregion.