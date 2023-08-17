Energy Ministry kicks off plan to transform Surat Thani with smart energy
The Energy Ministry on Thursday began a two-day seminar in Surat Thani to mark the official start of its effort to transform the southern tourism province into the first “smart province in terms of energy management” in Thailand.
The seminar is being held at the Diamond Plaza Hotel in Surat Thani’s Muang district and is chaired by Pethai Moodtham, inspector general of the Energy Ministry.
The seminar was attended by members of the subcommittee in charge of drafting the smart energy management plan for Surat Thani, personnel from municipalities in the province, and personnel of the Energy Ministry in the province, the South, and Bangkok.
Pethai said Surat Thani is the pilot province for smart energy management and other provinces will follow.
The smart energy province project is part of Thailand’s plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.
Bandal Sathirachaval, deputy governor of Surat Thani, said the provincial administration had been preparing its smart energy management plan with help from representatives from various agencies in the province and the subcommittee in charge of smart energy management plans will help implement it.
Surat Thani was selected last year by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency as a pilot province for smart-energy management and it received the smart city emblem from the agency on January 9.