Energy Ministry kicks off plan to transform Surat Thani with smart energy

The seminar is being held at the Diamond Plaza Hotel in Surat Thani’s Muang district and is chaired by Pethai Moodtham, inspector general of the Energy Ministry.

The seminar was attended by members of the subcommittee in charge of drafting the smart energy management plan for Surat Thani, personnel from municipalities in the province, and personnel of the Energy Ministry in the province, the South, and Bangkok.

Pethai said Surat Thani is the pilot province for smart energy management and other provinces will follow.