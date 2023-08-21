Thailand now has 36 smart cities in 25 provinces

Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokesperson, said on Monday that the 36 towns/municipalities had been endorsed as “smart cities” as of July. She added that another 15 towns will be named “smart” by the end of the year.

To get a “smart city” tag, towns/municipalities are expected to have at least one of the following criteria: smart telecom, smart energy, smart living, smart industry and retail, smart mobility, smart environment and smart healthcare.

She said the smart city status should draw around US$1.7 billion in foreign investments.