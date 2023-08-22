FTI chief sees Thaksin’s return as helping economy by paving the way for reconciliation

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said Thailand had been embroiled in political conflicts for over a decade, facing internal and external challenges, including high energy prices, inflation, and household debt.

Thaksin's return is an important step to support the political reconciliation process as Thailand was divided into various political factions for many years, Kriengkrai added.

The private sector is pleased to see the reconciliation taking place and hopes it could propel the country forward economically, address various issues, including economic challenges and global geopolitics that are currently shaping the world.

While international trade is facing its own share of factional divisions, energy price fluctuations and inflation, domestic issues such as household debt and poverty require collaborative efforts to overcome those problems, Kriengkrai said.