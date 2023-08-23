Chamber of commerce sets 3-point plan for Srettha to revive Thailand’s economy

Chamber chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the private sector would like the new government of Srettha to prioritise three actions during its first 100 days in office:

▪︎ Offer stimulus packages to reduce the cost of living of the people and the cost of production for the private sector by lowering oil prices and power bills. Sanan said the high oil prices and power bills were affecting the competitiveness of Thai exporters.

▪︎ Tourism is a key engine of growth of the Thai economy during the last quarter, which is the high-tourism season for Thailand. The new government must urgently facilitate visa issuances for Chinese tourists, making it more convenient, and also push for more flights to cope with rising demand of foreign tourists.