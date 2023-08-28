Thailand’s stamp of excellence – TMark – to be promoted internationally
The Thailand Trust Mark (TMark) will be promoted internationally to boost confidence among importers and consumers, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said.
Phusit Rattanakul, DITP director-general, said on Monday that the department has been working on TMark as a symbol of excellence for over a decade now.
The aim of the stamp is to improve the image of Thai brands, so international buyers have more confidence in the Thai products and service quality, he said.
He added that businesses can also use the TMark as a marketing tool to boost the value of their products and services. The symbol has helped boost the value of Thai products and services by an average of 22%, Phusit added.
Apart from creating an awareness of Thai premium products and services, TMark also reflects Thai entrepreneurs’ commitment to business operations, covering production management, employment, environment and social impact, he said.
Phusit added that this is also in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He explained that DITP aims to promote TMark internationally, with a focus on target markets where Thai products have received a good response, like China, India and the Middle East.
The department also plans to enhance TMarks’ image to represent Thai brands, adding that the stamp has been registered in 58 countries to not only boost confidence but also prevent the duplication of Thai products.
Those interested can apply for the TMark via www.thailandtrustmark.com. Call DITP’s value creation department at (02) 507 8266 for more information.