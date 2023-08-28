Thailand’s stamp of excellence – TMark – to be promoted internationally

He added that businesses can also use the TMark as a marketing tool to boost the value of their products and services. The symbol has helped boost the value of Thai products and services by an average of 22%, Phusit added.

Apart from creating an awareness of Thai premium products and services, TMark also reflects Thai entrepreneurs’ commitment to business operations, covering production management, employment, environment and social impact, he said.

Phusit added that this is also in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).