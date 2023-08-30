Adaptation and strategising vital to digital transformation

Businesses have to focus on a variety of aspects to cope effectively with digital transformation, he said during the interview with The Nation.

While the digital maturity of Thai businesses has improved across all dimensions, including growth, development and strategy, execution is painfully slow.

Only about 30% of companies navigate digital transformation successfully due to complex business structures and lack of investment and outcome precision.

"36% of companies in Thailand say they have invested 10% in digital transformation," he said, adding that there is a big gap between funding and digital transformation.

Aiming for a precise outcome is necessary to make companies successful and make it easier to invest in digital transformation.

Traditional businesses often have a hard time with digital transformation compared to digital natives – companies that emerged in the digital age.