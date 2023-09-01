Health Ministry is crowning its rooftops with solar panels

The project aims to promote the use of alternative energy sources in the health ministry's buildings.

MEA governor Wilas Chaloeysa and Health Ministry director general Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai attended the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding to formalise the agreement.

Wilas said the MEA is committed to collaborating with all sectors to support the government's policy of reducing electricity and fuel consumption by 20%. The policy aims to reduce the country's overall energy costs, promote clean energy, mitigate global warming, and enhance the nation's energy security and the quality of the overall electricity distribution system.

The solar-panel system will generate 780.84 kWp over a 20-year period, saving the ministry about 27 million baht or 1.35 million baht per year while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 790 tonnes per year.

The MEA has provided its services to several organisations, helping to reduce energy consumption by about 21,270,000.00 kWh per year, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 11,900 tonnes per year.

Suwanchai said the collaboration aims to:

- Promote and support sustainable development by maintaining environmental balance and developing technology to combat climate change.

- Support the use of environmentally friendly technology and energy, moving towards energy management models.

- Build trust and cooperation between the MEA and the Health Ministry tol transform the ministry into an organisation that leads in the use of alternative energy sources, reduces energy consumption, creates a low-carbon society, saves energy, and fosters a healthier environment for the public.