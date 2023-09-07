Digital wallet scheme to boost cash flow to over 2 trillion baht

Julapun, who has been helping Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin shape the government’s biggest economic stimulus scheme, said that the digital wallet scheme would use a budget of 560 billion baht but will stimulate cash flow by roughly four times, to over 2 trillion baht.

“The scheme could also help boost the expansion of Thailand’s gross domestic product of 2024 to 5%, and is expected to be implemented within the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Under the scheme, all Thais aged over 16 will receive a one-time payment of 10,000 baht in digital money. The money must be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the citizen’s registered address within six months.

The 4-km radius restriction could be relaxed to help citizens residing in remote areas with no eligible shops nearby, the deputy minister added.

“All Thais over 16 will receive this money regardless of their economic status,” said Julapun. “This money cannot be exchanged for cash by users, nor transferred to others. Users also cannot use it to buy ‘vice’ goods (such as alcohol, tobacco, or for gambling) or repay their debts.”