Industry-banking committee lowers Thai GDP growth forecast for year

The committee cited clear economic weakness, with exports contracting by 0.5-2%. They are urging the new government to implement immediate measures to reduce the cost of living and stimulate the economy, especially in areas like tourism, including free visas, increased flights, and support for domestic tourism, to boost Thai economic growth to at least 3%.

According to Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), there are urgent tasks before the new government to drive the Thai economy for the remaining period of this year amid continuing weak exports and lower spending by foreign tourists.

The committee, comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the FTI, and the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), plans to meet with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to present economic strategies, especially for the remaining part of this year to maintain, if not increase, the country's GDP growth.

Additionally, the National Economic and Social Council is coordinating with the committee to address economic issues in collaboration with both the public and private sectors. They have proposed meetings every six months to review development plans for the private sector at both provincial and regional levels.

On September 7, the committee evaluated Thailand’s economic situation for the remainder of the year. They emphasised the need to expedite economic measures announced by the government, including reducing electricity and oil prices and increasing the number of foreign tourists to over 30 million. They also suggested the following additional measures to support at least a 3% GDP growth: