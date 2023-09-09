US retail titan discusses sustainability with Thai officials, entrepreneurs

Walmart executives recently met with ministry permanent-secretary Sedthakiat Krajangwong and representatives of Thai entrepreneurs to discuss Thailand’s adoption of global sustainability standards.

Sedthakiat said on Friday that Jeff Rice, Walmart’s senior vice president of Supply Chain and Sourcing Compliance, was especially interested in Thailand’s policies regarding carbon border adjustment mechanism, deforestation-free products, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and labour welfare.

He told Walmart executives that the ministry puts a priority on sustainability and the Thai private sector and farmers now follow its safety, security, and sustainability policy.

Sedthakiat added that the ministry has also been operating under the government’s BCG (bio, circular, and green) economic model, which focusses on using science and innovation to boost economic growth while preserving the environment.