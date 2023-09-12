Business leaders confident in PM’s economic leadership

Boonyasit Chokwatana, chairman of the Sahapat Group, Thailand’s giant consumer product conglomerate, said he is hopeful of economic growth under the new government led by former property tycoon Srettha, whom he praised as “having sharp business acumen”.

“The key policy of the 10,000-baht digital wallet would greatly boost the domestic economy and enable Thais to buy necessary products,” he said.

In a bid to boost domestic spending, the government will provide 10,000 baht of digital money to all Thais aged over 16 years. The money must be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the citizen’s registered address within six months.

“However, we need to watch out for careless spending habits as people could view this subsidy as ‘easy money’,” he warned.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of the Thai Airlines Association and vice president of Bangkok Airways, said that the government’s visa-free policy for Chinese tourists would greatly help the airline and tourism industries, provided that it is implemented by October 1 before the high season starts.

He added that the eight airlines in the association hoped to see the visa-free measure extended to Indian tourists as well.

He also urged the new government to resume the policy of capping excise tax for jet fuel for domestic flights to 0.2 baht per litre.

The policy, which had been implemented since the Covid-19 outbreak to help domestic airlines, ended in July this year, resulting in excise tax for jet fuel returning to its original rate of 4.726 baht per litre.