New govt urged to give high priority to digital transformation
The new government should place digital transformation high on the national agenda, so that Thailand could be ready for the digital era, IT and digital business operators said on Tuesday.
Watson Thiraphatthaphong, country manager of Amazon Web Services (Thailand), said he expected the government to pay attention to building labour skills that would play an important role in the digital transition.
Apart from that, laws that support mega-project investment and draw foreign investments to Thailand were necessary, he added.
Siriwat Vongjarukorn, the CEO and president of MFEC Plc, said cybersecurity should be included in the national agenda and the government should pay attention to it.
He added that the government should seek cooperation from related sectors and amend laws to deal with cyberattacks.
Yod Chinsupakul, CEO of Line Man Wongnai, said the local company was ready to join forces with the government in implementing the 10,000-baht digital wallet handouts.
He said it was waiting for clarity on this issue, adding that the company had the capability to handle digital payments and the infrastructure.
Line Man Wongnai had gained experience from the previous government's Khon La Khrueng (Let's Go Halves) co-payment subsidy scheme, he said.
Phichet Rerkpreecha, CEO of Line Thailand, said the company expected the new government to act as an "activator" to promote growth throughout the digital ecosystem.
“We have to see if the Prime Minister [Srettha Thavisin] and Digital Economy and Society Minister [Prasert Chantararuangthong] have policies or directions on this issue,” he said.
He added that the company was ready to lend a helping hand to the government.