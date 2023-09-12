New govt urged to give high priority to digital transformation

Siriwat Vongjarukorn, the CEO and president of MFEC Plc, said cybersecurity should be included in the national agenda and the government should pay attention to it.

He added that the government should seek cooperation from related sectors and amend laws to deal with cyberattacks.

Yod Chinsupakul, CEO of Line Man Wongnai, said the local company was ready to join forces with the government in implementing the 10,000-baht digital wallet handouts.

He said it was waiting for clarity on this issue, adding that the company had the capability to handle digital payments and the infrastructure.

Line Man Wongnai had gained experience from the previous government's Khon La Khrueng (Let's Go Halves) co-payment subsidy scheme, he said.