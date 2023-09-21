Trade show increases investment in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor

The Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Tourism Council of Thailand also participated in the fair.

TCEB director Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the event – held under the theme "Sustainable Destination Robotics, Automation, and Beyond" – promoted the EEC's targeted industries and will lead to the EEC Expo 2025.

Chirut said the TCEB’s ongoing collaboration with the EEC would be an economic driver for the region, which encompasses three provinces: Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong. The EEC has seen an increase in tourists, businesspeople, investors, and residents, he said, adding that the TCEB aims to elevate Pattaya into a micro-city for the entire EEC region.

Chiruit is calling on the government to allocate 640 million baht for the TCEB to hold roadshows in foreign countries next year.

He also recommended that implementing a free-visa policy would significantly boost the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector in Thailand.