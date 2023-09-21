Trade show increases investment in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor
The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB ) collaborated with the office of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to hold the EEC Cluster Fair 2023 from September 6-8 at the Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Tourism Council of Thailand also participated in the fair.
TCEB director Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the event – held under the theme "Sustainable Destination Robotics, Automation, and Beyond" – promoted the EEC's targeted industries and will lead to the EEC Expo 2025.
Chirut said the TCEB’s ongoing collaboration with the EEC would be an economic driver for the region, which encompasses three provinces: Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong. The EEC has seen an increase in tourists, businesspeople, investors, and residents, he said, adding that the TCEB aims to elevate Pattaya into a micro-city for the entire EEC region.
Chiruit is calling on the government to allocate 640 million baht for the TCEB to hold roadshows in foreign countries next year.
He also recommended that implementing a free-visa policy would significantly boost the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector in Thailand.
Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the office of the EEC said that the EEC Cluster Fair 2023 was an opportunity to educate the general public, investors, and communities about the EEC's development, which includes community and environmental development as well as economic growth.
The EEC is seeing swift growth in the application of innovation and technology, including in management and production. It has seen cooperation between relevant organisations to develop personnel to support ongoing development, Chula said.
He said the EEC has attracted investment in its five key industrial sectors: Medical and health services; digital and electronics manufacturing; electric vehicles and other new technologies; the green economy and future food; and tourism and transportation.
The EEC Expo 2025 will showcase all five clusters in an event that will be five times larger than this year's fair, which focused solely on the digital and electronics manufacturing.