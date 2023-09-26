KResearch cuts its 2023 Thai economic projection from 3.7 to 3.0 %

It is expected that the Thai economy will grow slower than our prior estimate for 2023. KResearch, therefore, has cut its 2023 growth forecast for the Thai economy to 3 % from 3.7 % as global economic growth – particularly that of China – has seen a steady decline.

Under these circumstances, the number of international tourist arrivals in Thailand is expected to reach only 27.6 million during 2023, and Thai merchandise exports may contract by 2.5 %, which would be worse than our prior estimate of (-)1 %.

Additionally, domestic demand will continue to be affected by the subdued recovery of the tourism sector, persistent slowdown in the manufacturing sector, and hefty household debt. As evidenced, NPLs classified as "Code 21", or debt overdue by more than 90 days caused by an unusual situation such as Covid-19, are set to rise. This has caused domestic demand to remain weak, as reflected in the ongoing contraction in domestic car sales and core inflation that has fallen below the Bank of Thailand's inflation target.

KResearch expects that the Bank of Thailand will maintain its policy rate at 2.25 % at the upcoming Monetary Policy Meeting slated for September 27, 2023.