Thailand shows exceptional economic health moving forward: Grant Thornton

The biannual report compiles detailed surveys and interviews among mid-market businesses, providing analysis of expected trends and business conditions for the subsequent 12-month period.

The new H1 2023 IBR is especially significant, as it indicates a clear expectation among business leaders of full-throated, post-pandemic growth across industries — a long-awaited development that had been delayed repeatedly in recent years amid geopolitical issues such as the war in Ukraine and the downturn of China, as well as new waves of infections.

Switching gears

At a global level, scores for mid-market business health rose to 3.1% during the current period, an encouraging increase for the worldwide economy as this number had been in negative territory just six months prior. For Asia-Pacific, self-reported mid-market business health is at 0.5%, up from -2.8% in the previous report. (Scores are determined by a weighted sum of positive and negative responses that falls within the range of -50 to +50.)

Encouraging as these numbers are, Asean and Thailand both reported even higher rates of improvement across indicators as well as higher overall totals. Asean's current business health score is now at 9.9%, with Thailand's at an excellent 14.3%. This score from Thailand represents an impressive 5.5 percentage point increase over the previous period, reflecting an improved climate for investment, better economic conditions, and an especially sharp increase in overall business optimism, as indicated by the data.