UTCC cuts estimate of economic growth to 3%

Thanawat, who also serves as chief adviser to the UTCC’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, said that the UTCC has now revised Thailand's economic growth rate for this year to 3% from the initial 3.6%. This adjustment is due to the decline in exports, an inflation rate of 1.8%, and household debt of 89.5%. The 0.6% decrease in the gross domestic product (GDP) is primarily a result of reduced exports, as well as diminished consumer spending, and reduced government expenditure due to decreased public sector investment. He noted, however, that Thailand's economy is fortunate to be receiving a boost from tourism.

Nevertheless, the government must closely monitor the remaining quarter of this year to decide on additional economic measures before the start of 2024. The government may aim to enhance confidence through investment promotion but how much confidence and competitiveness this would generate remains uncertain, given the volatile global economic situation.

The UTCC preliminary estimates suggest that the Thai economy in 2024 will perform better than this year, with a growth potential of 4.5-5% or an average of 4.8%. The general inflation rate is expected to be around 2.5-3%. This outlook is based on the assumption that the 10,000 baht digital wallet policy will inject about 560 billion baht into the economy during the second quarter of the next year, leading to multiple rounds of circulation due to increased public spending.

The 10,000 baht digital wallet policy is expected to further stimulate the economy by an additional 2%.