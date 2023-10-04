I’m not a PM, but Thailand’s top salesman, says Srettha

In his keynote address on “The Big Change: Empowering Thailand’s Economy”, Srettha said that like other business operators, he too believes Thailand is like an old car that moves slower than other countries.

He also said that there was no reason to talk about the last government, as it too had faced difficulties and limitations.

Instead, he said, all sectors should join hands in attracting foreign investment and that his government would help businesses negotiate deals with different countries. He also called on state enterprises to become more proactive and hoped the Stock Exchange of Thailand would participate in roadshows and send out signals that Thailand is suitable for investment.

He added that both the public and private sectors should work together as a team to build confidence among investors and that his government would enhance Thai industries and drive the country to the next chapter.

Srettha said he was aware that Thailand has many outdated regulations that make the country less competitive than its neighbours. He said amending laws was not easy, but it is Thailand’s biggest mission.