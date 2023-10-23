SRT, EECO given until yearend to resolve airport link dispute with Asia Era One

Surapong, meanwhile, admitted that the SRT failed to hand over a key part of the construction area from Bang Sue to Don Mueang airport due to an overlapping area with the Sino-Thai high-speed railway project. The EECO, meanwhile, could not deliver the construction area in Rayong due to complications in the original contract.

Surapong said the SRT was instructed to resolve the dispute within this year.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has also instructed the EECO to negotiate an end to the dispute within 2023.

Surapong said once the dispute is resolved, the Cabinet will be asked to consider approving the amended contract by January.

Surapong said construction could take three years, so if it begins by early next year it can be completed within the tenure of the Pheu Thai government.