Thai economy still in recovery phase, BOT says

The main driving force is domestic demand, including private consumption and private sector investments, the BOT'’s assistant governor of Corporate Relations Chayawadee Chaianan said, noting that the service sector had slowed due to the decrease in the number of Thai and foreign tourists.

In October, the indicators for private consumption expanded from the previous month by 1.7%, increasing in almost every major category of goods, except for spending on services which decreased, particularly in the hotel and restaurant sectors, in line with the decrease in both Thai and foreign tourist numbers. The increased consumption was supported by employment and improved consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, the private investment indicators increased from the previous month by 1.4%, with increased investments in machinery and equipment sales in the country, imports of communication devices, and a sustained number of commercial vehicle registrations. Construction investments also saw an increase based on the areas permitted for construction and sales of construction materials.

The expanded consumption in October was supported by improved consumer confidence, primarily the result of the government's cost of living assistance measures including reduced electricity and diesel prices. However, consumers remained concerned about the high cost of living and the global geopolitical and financial situations, Chayawadee noted.

The number of foreign tourists decreased by 1.4% from the previous month, mainly due to the reduction in Russian arrivals after an earlier rush and Malaysian tourists postponing travel to wait for special holidays in November.