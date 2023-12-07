PM unveils measures to boost Thailand’s ailing capital market

The measures aim to boost foreign investment while shifting the focus to sustainability and encouraging fund-raising by the private sector.

The SET has dropped about 15% this year, with foreign investors selling about 175 billion baht (US$4.93 billion) of Thai shares.

Addressing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s 2024 strategy seminar, Srettha acknowledged the downturn in Thai stock values but insisted the long-term picture remained bright.

“The Thai capital market is experiencing short-term challenges including a volatile global situation and [low] investor confidence, which have led to substantial declines in stock prices,” said the PM, who also serves as finance minister.

“But the fundamentals indicate the Thai stock market still has long-term strength and is highly flexible.”

