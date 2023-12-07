Thai inflation rate hits 33-month low in November

The inflation index in November was 107.45, down 0.25 % compared with the previous month and 0.44% compared with the same month last year.

Inflation is now at its lowest since February 2021.

Headline inflation has risen just 1.41% this year (January to November).

TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn attributed the contraction to the government’s measure to cap prices of Gasohol 91 and diesel.