OECD expects Thailand to grow 3.6% next year, riding on tourism rebound

In its Economic Survey of Thailand 2023, released on Thursday, the OECD said that weaker global demand had weighed on Thailand’s exports, but this was set to change amid rising tourist arrivals into the country.

As tourist arrivals rebounded, the economy has been picking up rapidly since mid-2022. … Robust exports would benefit from rising tourism revenues in the context of China’s ongoing reopening since March 2023, the report said.

The OECD also lauded Thailand’s prompt policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic as the key to helping the country cushion its economic impacts.

“Thailand has achieved remarkable economic progress over the past decades, followed by several years of moderate growth prior to the pandemic. A strong and timely policy response helped to cushion the negative economic and social impact of the pandemic and of rising energy and food prices.”

However, the OECD suggested that Thailand needed bold reforms to make the recovery “more solid and inclusive”.

“The country now needs to address a number of key structural challenges, including the ageing population, the digital transition, possible reconfiguration of global value chains and the green transition,” the annual OECD report said.

