Tourism, real estate among 5 industries that grew the most in 2023

Department director-general Oramon Sapthaweetham said that the five industries that saw the biggest expansion in the past year were:

▪︎ Tourism (growing 64% year on year), including tour guides, travel agencies, hotels, resorts, spas, and foreign currency exchange

▪︎ Real estate (up 36%), including real estate developers and real estate agents

▪︎ Herbal products (up 33%), including herbal medicines, fragrances, and spices

▪︎ Electrical and electronic installations (up 25%)

▪︎ E-commerce (up 19%)



The three industries that contracted in the past year were:

▪︎ Plastic packaging and chemicals (down 30%), including chemical fertilizers and inorganic compound manufacturing

▪︎ Offline retail (down 12%)

▪︎ Industries related to fossil fuel (down 5%), including petrol service stations, wholesale of frozen/liquid fuel, and mining.