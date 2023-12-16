Honda becomes 1st Japanese automaker to produce EVs in Thailand

The first-ever e:N1 unit with local parts rolled off the production line in the Honda factory in Prachinburi’s Rojana Industrial Park, as confirmed by Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co Ltd.

This positions Honda as the first Japanese carmaker to manufacture a fully electric vehicle (EV) in Thailand. The company said that details of the market launch for Honda e:N1 will be announced in the first quarter of next year.

Honda has said that the production of the electric SUV in Thailand underscores its confidence in the country’s automotive industry. Local production is also expected to enhance the industry’s value with the use of local parts and the employment of local workers.

Honda believes the e:N1 will give Thai car buyers an extra option, alongside vehicles with internal combustion engines and the full hybrid e:HEV system.

“Honda is preparing to move towards the 2030 goal of producing at least 2 million battery electric vehicles [BEVs] worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

Some reviewers have described the car as “essentially an HR-V with no engine”, referring to Honda’s premium sport SUV with a full hybrid powertrain.

Reports say the car will carry a price tag of more than 1.5 million baht, before government subsidies.



