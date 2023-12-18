Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia eye seamless tourism, says Srettha

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the summit in Tokyo commemorating Japan’s 50 years of cooperation with ASEAN countries.

Srettha said that in his discussion with Vietnam President Võ Văn Thưởng, both sides agreed to restore Cabinet meetings between the two countries. Vietnam has proposed to host the first such meeting in May next year. Srettha said the agenda of the meeting will include the price of rice to boost income for farmers.

In the discussion, President Võ suggested that Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia take steps to promote seamless tourism, so tourists can hop between countries without having to take separate visas.

Srettha commended the idea as creative and said he would instruct Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol to discuss this issue and work on stimulating tourism across the four nations.