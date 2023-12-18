Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia eye seamless tourism, says Srettha
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin unveiled plans to enhance seamless tourism between Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia after meeting the three leaders on Sunday.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the summit in Tokyo commemorating Japan’s 50 years of cooperation with ASEAN countries.
Srettha said that in his discussion with Vietnam President Võ Văn Thưởng, both sides agreed to restore Cabinet meetings between the two countries. Vietnam has proposed to host the first such meeting in May next year. Srettha said the agenda of the meeting will include the price of rice to boost income for farmers.
In the discussion, President Võ suggested that Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia take steps to promote seamless tourism, so tourists can hop between countries without having to take separate visas.
Srettha commended the idea as creative and said he would instruct Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol to discuss this issue and work on stimulating tourism across the four nations.
In discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Srettha addressed several issues, including the setting up of a Thai consulate in Siem Reap to accommodate the influx of tourists visiting the renowned Angkor Wat temple complex.
The Cambodian premier also thanked Srettha for the care provided to Cambodian workers in Thailand.
In his talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Srettha confirmed Indonesia’s purchase of 2 million tonnes of Thai rice.
The surge in rice exports to Indonesia has been notable due to severe drought and delayed rainy seasons triggered by the El Niño phenomenon.
Widodo also pledged to send officials to meet Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow early next year.
“This will help boost the price and demand for Thai rice,” Srettha said.
The premier added that the president also expressed interest in Thailand’s 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge project, adding that further discussions will be held soon.