2024 outlook: Study unveils rising stars, contraction concerns for Thai SMEs

The study was conducted by the Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion (OSMEP).

OSMEP director Weerapong Malai revealed on Tuesday that the office has been analysing expansion trends among SMEs over the past few years by drawing data from operators and relevant agencies.

Researchers came up with a prediction on the economic outlook of each business in 2024 based on projected market value, consumer demands, employment rate and changes in investment capital.

The anticipated high-growth SMEs in 2024 include:

• Self-service laundromats: A staggering 1,925% year-on-year growth is projected, attributed to the rising number of condominiums and apartments in major cities and the evolving lifestyle of the new generation.

• Carbonated drink manufacturing: Expecting a 1,109% year-on-year growth due to the rising popularity of locally produced soft drinks, that offer consumers alternatives and variety.

• Mending and altering services: Predicted to grow by 667% year-on-year as the study highlights the growing need for professional alternations with more consumers buying clothes online.

• Recreational shops: Retailers of musical instruments, video games, and other entertainment activities are expected to grow 349% year-on-year.

• Funeral services: As Thailand is becoming an ageing society, businesses like mortuary transport, funeral centrepieces and flowers, as well as religious services are expected to grow 285%.

• Beauty salons: A 193% year-on-year growth can be expected based on an expanding economy and the influence of social media, which helps smaller operators gain recognition without significant advertising budgets.